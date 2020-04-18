American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 583,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $16,324,607.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

