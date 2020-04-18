Arden Trust Co Boosts Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 2.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Corteva by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 184,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,205 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $1,419,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Corteva by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 150,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

