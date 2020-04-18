Arden Trust Co Trims Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK opened at $37.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.