Arden Trust Co Has $457,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in VMware were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $3,795,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 17.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.18.

NYSE:VMW opened at $136.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.95. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $12,365,214. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

