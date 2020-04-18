Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Outfront Media by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Outfront Media by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Outfront Media by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 175,801 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 19.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 513,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Outfront Media by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OUT opened at $13.32 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

