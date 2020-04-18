Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 2,563 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 316.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

BKLN stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

