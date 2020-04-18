Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $71,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $315,734,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,534 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,950,000 after purchasing an additional 141,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $13,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Shares of AMP opened at $110.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average is $148.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

