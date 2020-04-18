Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 246.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,657,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745,472 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,677,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,083,000 after purchasing an additional 392,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $53.69 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $278.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

