Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 4,267 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGIB opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.11 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.