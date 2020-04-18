Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,316,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,859 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,235,000 after purchasing an additional 337,755 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,534,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,048,000 after purchasing an additional 112,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,056,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

SNY opened at $47.75 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

