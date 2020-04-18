Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 142,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,444,000 after buying an additional 589,631 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,969,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,160,000 after buying an additional 304,818 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.