Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $77,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

