Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $33.48.

