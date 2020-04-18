Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 79,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.16 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

