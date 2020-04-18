Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 288.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Accenture by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $175.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.40. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

