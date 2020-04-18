Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,434 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Iron Mountain by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after purchasing an additional 637,543 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

IRM stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

