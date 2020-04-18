First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of SKYY opened at $60.78 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

