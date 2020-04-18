Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $85,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

