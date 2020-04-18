Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 762 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15,436.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,297.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

