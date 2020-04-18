Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 1,010 Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 12.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average of $121.53. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $136.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

