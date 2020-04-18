Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of SPLB opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

