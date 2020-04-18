Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 478.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in The Western Union by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Western Union by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in The Western Union by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in The Western Union by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

