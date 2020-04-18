iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 191,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000.

NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $80.18 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $90.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13.

