Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $105,000 Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 720,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,672,000 after acquiring an additional 329,225 shares during the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 546,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $109.04 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.45.

