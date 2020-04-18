Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 618 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at $13,711,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,846 shares of company stock worth $2,393,339. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 2.82. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

