VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.22% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF opened at $34.76 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

