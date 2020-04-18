Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,326 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $122.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.