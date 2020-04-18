Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 540 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $176,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

QLTA stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87.

