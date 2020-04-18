Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

SPAB opened at $30.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65.

