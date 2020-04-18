Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 355.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Edward Jones cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

NYSE DG opened at $182.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

