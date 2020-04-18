Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OSK opened at $63.85 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

