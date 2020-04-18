11,112 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

