Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $263.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

