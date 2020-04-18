Empirical Finance LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 571,420 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $292.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.96.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.