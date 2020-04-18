Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after purchasing an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after acquiring an additional 330,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

