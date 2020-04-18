ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP opened at $35.26 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

