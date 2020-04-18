Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 65.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,568,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

