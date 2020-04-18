Empirical Finance LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32,042 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 409,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 69,571 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $35,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,044,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.16.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

