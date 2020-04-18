Empirical Finance LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $138.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

