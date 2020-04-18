Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,895 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 55.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,161,867.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $113.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

