Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.88. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

