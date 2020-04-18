Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,173 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $146.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.55. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

