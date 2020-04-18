United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,724,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in United Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.14.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

