Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

