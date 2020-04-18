Empirical Finance LLC Buys 18,075 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 34.4% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 26.5% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in General Electric by 40.2% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 177,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 50,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.