Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,451,166 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after buying an additional 1,181,976 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Intuit by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,480,000 after buying an additional 1,008,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,190,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $265.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

