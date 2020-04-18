Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,285 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 154.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,704,000 after buying an additional 257,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average of $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

