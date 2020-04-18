United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

