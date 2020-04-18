Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $30,470,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $1,470.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,416.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1,830.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 59.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,070.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,820.62.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.