Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 985 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $130.72 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average of $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,756 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,928. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

